Warm mid week but cooler into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers, isolated storm with a passing cold front, mainly in the early afternoon. Can have heavier rain, rumbles of thunder, and small hail. Turning breezy and no washout. Still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s, some Valley locations may hit 80 with more sunshine through the afternoon.

A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A pleasant day behind the cold front.

A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s as plenty of clouds arrive for the night. Our next system may bring us rain to start as early as the overnight hours, or as late as Friday moring. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Our next system will bring scattered showers during the day. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Likely more breaks in the rain into Friday evening but on and off showers for the night with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Cooler to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers at least for the early part of the day but cloudy and cool. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. Areas of fog.

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying rather cloudy for the day with some peeks of sun and feeling comfortable with highs in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperaturs in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s but plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and sunshine. Warm for the day and mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.