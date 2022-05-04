What does a day of a firefighter look like?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday is International Firefighters Day which is a day to recognize firefighters of the past and present.

So what does a day in the life of a firefighter look like?

You may think that a firefighter just puts out fires and saves people from burning buildings, but it’s more than that. Firefighters respond to traffic incidents and other things.

“We respond to EMS calls which are medical calls which can range from people having heart problems to other variety of calls. We also go and help with public service calls,” said Emily Walter, a firefighter at Harrisonburg Fire Department Station 3.

Firefighters have very long shifts.

“We work 24 hours and then have 48 hours off,” said Walter.

Firefighters do many other practical things when not responding to a call. Some of the time is spent eating or sleeping, but when an emergency happens, they have to be ready in a flash.

“You could be mid-shower and you have to dry off as quickly as you can and get out to the rig because we have an expectation to get out in a minute and 30 seconds,” Walter said.

But at the end of the day, the passion for helping people is why Walter became a firefighter.

