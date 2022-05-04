Advertisement

What does a day of a firefighter look like?

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday is International Firefighters Day which is a day to recognize firefighters of the past and present.

So what does a day in the life of a firefighter look like?

You may think that a firefighter just puts out fires and saves people from burning buildings, but it’s more than that. Firefighters respond to traffic incidents and other things.

“We respond to EMS calls which are medical calls which can range from people having heart problems to other variety of calls. We also go and help with public service calls,” said Emily Walter, a firefighter at Harrisonburg Fire Department Station 3.

Firefighters have very long shifts.

“We work 24 hours and then have 48 hours off,” said Walter.

Firefighters do many other practical things when not responding to a call. Some of the time is spent eating or sleeping, but when an emergency happens, they have to be ready in a flash.

“You could be mid-shower and you have to dry off as quickly as you can and get out to the rig because we have an expectation to get out in a minute and 30 seconds,” Walter said.

But at the end of the day, the passion for helping people is why Walter became a firefighter.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams earn victories Wednesday night
Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams earn victories Wednesday night
EMU baseball back in ODAC Tournament for third straight season
EMU baseball back in ODAC Tournament for third straight season
Damage
Remembering the 1990 deadly Augusta County tornado
Overnight Forecast 5-4-22
Overnight Forecast 5-4-22
May 4, 1990
Raw footage, 1990 Augusta County Tornado damage