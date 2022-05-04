Advertisement

WPS hosts community conversation for AAPI Heritage Month

The event will take place over Zoom on Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.
The event will take place over Zoom on Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a special community conversation around anti-racism and the book “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.”

Waynesboro High School’s Lorraine Dresch and Virginia Tech assistant professor Dr. S. Moon Cassinelli will lead the conversation Wednesday evening.

The two have recently been published in the Georgia Review after writing about the Korean diasporic identity in the U.S. South.

“A chance to listen to somebody else’s stories. A lot of times stories are lost due to the majority. This provides a space for others to talk and share their experiences. Listening to other people’s stories gives you a chance to empathize and connect with others,” Kendra Jones-Carter, director of diversity equity and inclusion for Waynesboro City Public Schools, explained.

Jones-Carter says this will be a time for community members to have anti-racist reflections on Asian and Asian American communities within Waynesboro schools.

“Anti-racism is when you critically reflect on your own biases, stereotypes and prejudices. Once you have a clear understanding of that, you do your part in ending the negative narrative that comes often with people often from diverse cultures diverse languages, or diverse identities,” Jones-Carter said.

The event will take place over Zoom and you can register by clicking here. There will be a Q&A period at the end of the event and there is an option to submit questions when you register.

Jones-Carter says the goal is to normalize talking about race so they hope to continue these community conversations in the future.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Results of the anonymous survey will be provided to city council members and help inform their...
Harrisonburg City Council seeks community’s input on future city manager
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline to seek new permits, boosting cost
HEF scratch off thank you cards
Harrisonburg Education Foundation thanks HCPS educators through ‘Thanks-A-Lotto’ event
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school