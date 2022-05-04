WPS hosts community conversation for AAPI Heritage Month

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a special community conversation around anti-racism and the book “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.”

Waynesboro High School’s Lorraine Dresch and Virginia Tech assistant professor Dr. S. Moon Cassinelli will lead the conversation Wednesday evening.

The two have recently been published in the Georgia Review after writing about the Korean diasporic identity in the U.S. South.

“A chance to listen to somebody else’s stories. A lot of times stories are lost due to the majority. This provides a space for others to talk and share their experiences. Listening to other people’s stories gives you a chance to empathize and connect with others,” Kendra Jones-Carter, director of diversity equity and inclusion for Waynesboro City Public Schools, explained.

Jones-Carter says this will be a time for community members to have anti-racist reflections on Asian and Asian American communities within Waynesboro schools.

“Anti-racism is when you critically reflect on your own biases, stereotypes and prejudices. Once you have a clear understanding of that, you do your part in ending the negative narrative that comes often with people often from diverse cultures diverse languages, or diverse identities,” Jones-Carter said.

The event will take place over Zoom and you can register by clicking here. There will be a Q&A period at the end of the event and there is an option to submit questions when you register.

Jones-Carter says the goal is to normalize talking about race so they hope to continue these community conversations in the future.

