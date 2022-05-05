After some relief, gas prices back up again across Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gas prices are back up over $4.00 across Virginia.

On May 4, the average for a gallon of gas in the commonwealth is $4.07, up $0.10 from this time last week. Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said consumers are seeing prices spike again due to cutting off oil from Russia, getting into the summer travel season where demand increases, and summer gasoline trends.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are the highest ever. In Virginia, the average for a gallon of diesel is $5.37, but even higher in the Valley where it is averaging $5.49 in Harrisonburg, which is $0.55 higher than a week ago.

These prices continue to fuel the inflation and supply chain issues we are already seeing.

“Ultimately, we as consumers are going to end up seeing that in prices, be it food, be it products we get from a big box store, something that gets delivered somewhere,” Dean said. “It’s all going to end up showing up in the price because they’re going to have to pass that cost on to the final person who’s buying it at some point or they can’t afford to do it anymore.”

While everyone wants to know when we could see prices go down, Dean said that is very hard to predict right now.

But are those high prices impacting travel plans?

When AAA conducted a survey among Virginians last month when gas was around $4.00 a gallon, 40% of travelers said gas prices were not even considered when making plans, while 45% of people said due to those high prices, they are taking fewer or shorter trips.

