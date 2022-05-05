More clouds Thursday, rain for Friday and Saturday

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s for highs.

A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s as plenty of clouds arrive for the night. A spotty shower after midnight but our next system may bring us a steadier rain to start as early as the overnight hours, or as late as early Friday morning. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY due to rain and the potential for localized flooding especially Friday night into Saturday along with a few strong to severe storms possible Friday evening.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day with the first batch of scattered showers arriving for the morning. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Rain will be steady at times during the morning hours, and begin to taper some by around noon. There may be a few showers during the early afternoon, otherwise we will see a brief lull in activity. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The second round of rain arrives after 2/3pm on Friday, likely including some storms. A warm front will lift into our area. If it happens sooner, better chance for a few strong to severe storms. If it happens later, there will be limited storm activity. If we were to see some strong to severe storms, damaging winds and hail would be the main threat. Severe storms will be more likely to the south of us.

Continuing to see scattered showers for Friday night as temperatures will start out in the 60s. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the low 50s. Rainfall between Friday and Saturday 1-2″, with higher amounts in any thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: Cooler to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers on and off for the day. Areas of drizzle also. Cloudy and cool. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy at times in the afternoon.

Showers start to taper off into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Plenty of clouds will still be around during the overnight, along with patchy fog. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Plenty of clouds for the day with peeks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Feeling cool but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s but plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and sunshine. Warm for the day and mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s. A beautiful day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with some clouds.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

