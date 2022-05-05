Advertisement

Couple from Singers Glen delivers their third set of twins, ‘extremely grateful’ this Mother’s Day

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twins occur naturally in about one in 250 pregnancies, and with in vitro fertilization treatment, chances increase. That’s according to reproductivefacts.org.

But what about having three sets of twins? A couple from Singers Glen, who are now parents of six, are very grateful for this Mother’s Day.

For Eric and Ashton Rawley though, starting a family had its challenges at first.

“We actually struggled with infertility and went through the IVF process to get pregnant with our first set of twins. And then the second pregnancy we put in one embryo and it split into identical twins, and then this third pregnancy was a complete spontaneous surprise pregnancy that we were not expecting,” Ashton Rawley said.

But the couple had a feeling.

“Honestly we were kind of expecting it, because she had kind of a rough pregnancy and we just knew for some reason,” Eric Rawley said.

5-year-old older sisters Amelia and Eloise, and 2-and-a-half-year-old older brothers Owen and Wyatt, were very excited to have more little feet in the house.

“We love holding the babies and we get to feed them too,” Amelia and Eloise said.

So this Mother’s Day for the Rawleys is one to remember.

“It used to be a really difficult day going through infertility and now I mean we’re so grateful that we have six kids that are happy and healthy at home because it was all we dreamed about for a long time,” Ashton Rawley said.

Newborn girls Rose and Violet spent three weeks at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after they were born on March 16 at Sentara RMH.

They say without the support from both family and complete strangers, their journey wouldn’t have gone as smoothly. To learn more about the Rawleys, click here.

