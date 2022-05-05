EMU baseball returns to ODAC Tournament for third straight season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team is back in the ODAC Tournament for a third straight season.

“We want to continue to elevate to that point where it becomes the new norm for EMU to be in the conference tournament,” said EMU head coach Adam Posey. “We want to feel like we play baseball at that level.”

The Royals are the No. 8 seed in the eight-team field and will play top-seeded and nationally-ranked Lynchburg in the first round. The teams are scheduled to square off in a best-of-three series in Lynchburg. Game one is set for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

“It just helps out that we had a lot of maturity on this team coming along and we had a lot of guys coming back,” said EMU senior outfielder Jaylon Lee, who is batting .389 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI this season.

EMU is back in the ODAC postseason tournament after qualifying in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 season was canceled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to qualifying in 2019, the Royals had not played in the postseason since 2015.

“Coach Posey speaks about being process-oriented but at the end you want to see some results so being in the tournament is obviously a big result,” said EMU senior infielder Brett Lindsay, who is hitting .341 with five home runs and 37 RBI in 2022. “Being in it three years in a row, it means a lot to these guys.”

The Royals feature one of the top offenses in the ODAC. EMU led the conference in runs scored during league play while posting a .333 team batting average and blasting 21 home runs in ODAC contests, the Royals ranking second in both of those statistical categories.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.