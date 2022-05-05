Advertisement

EMU Theater launches summer musical theater program for students grades 4-12

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University Theater is launching a summer musical theater program for rising 4th through 12th graders.

“There’s a lot of really wonderful theater that happens in local middle schools and high schools. Giving students the opportunity to further their theater education is something that we figured would be a really valuable opportunity,” Joseph Seitz, a student counselor for the program, explained.

For those in grades 4-8, the focus will be on several performances.

“For the junior program, they will have a musical revue, a collaboration of different songs at the end of the three-week program that they will perform for the community and then for the senior program, they will put on a full-length musical at the end of the three weeks,” Anna Hoover, another student counselor for the program explained.

The senior program (9-12) will focus on performance and technical theater with a major production of Mamma Mia! on the main stage. This program requires an audition.

Students help out with the creation of costumes, sets and other props for the shows.

“When you look at middle school and high school programs they don’t always operate as a professional theater. Doing summer theater programs gives you a better view of what professional theater looks like,” Hoover added.

For the junior program, the cost is $1,000 and the cost for the senior program is $1,200. Poole says there will be a limited number of need-based scholarships offered.

Program leaders will also accept donations from the community and you can reach out to summermusical@emu.edu with any questions. For more information on the program, click here.

