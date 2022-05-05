JMU Nursing students working with HCPS to remind parents about immunizations for Fall 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the school year winds down, parents are already being reminded about immunizations that are required for next fall.

The main message: Book your appointments now.

Students in the nursing program at James Madison University have been partnering with Harrisonburg City Public Schools for their senior project in order to get the word out.

One student in the program says this will help prevent students’ attendance from being delayed due to an expected rush of parents scheduling later in the summer for fewer appointment times.

“We’re really just worried about them missing school and missing that socialization with their peers and everything like that. Especially in a time like now where we’re coming out of something where everybody was so secluded for so long we feel like it’s really important to make sure those kids are getting back to as normal as they can,” nursing student Jessica Ball said.

The VDH website lists 11 total vaccines that are required for students of various ages. To learn more about those, and how to book an appointment, click here.

