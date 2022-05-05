Advertisement

Local restaurants celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During Cinco de Mayo, some local restaurants such as Tequila Taco Bar and Magnolia’s are celebrating with some holiday-themed specials.

The restaurants say celebrating Cinco de Mayo in a diverse city like Harrisonburg is pretty special to them.

“It brings a lot of diversity because Harrisonburg has a lot of different cultures and we celebrate a lot of different holidays,” said Amyna Barzanj, a server at Tequila Taco Bar. “But bringing Cinco de Mayo here also appreciates the other Hispanic cultures.”

“Anytime we can celebrate diverse cultures and holidays we like to take part,” said Chris Kay, co-owner of Magnolia’s.

Both restaurants will be serving Mexican-themed items such as tacos and margaritas.

