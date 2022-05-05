Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged shooting in Waynesboro

Bowie is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jamar Maurice Bowie on two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged shooting.

On May 4, 2022, Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street for reports of a verbal and physical fight. As Waynesboro officers responded, information was released that a gunshot was allegedly heard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began speaking with the 29-year-old female victim. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that a round had been fired from a firearm. As the officer continued to investigate, they also discovered an undisclosed amount of what appeared to be a controlled substance.

Waynesboro officers subsequently arrested Bowie on the following alleged offenses:

  • 18.2-51.2 (Felony)- Attempt to maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill, where the victim was thereby severely injured and was caused to suffer permanent and significant physical impairment.
  • 18.2-154 (Felony)- Maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle or other vehicle whereby the life of a person in such motor vehicle or other vehicle was put in peril.
  • 18.2-56.1 (Misdemeanor)- Recklessly handle a firearm so as to endanger life, limb, or property.

Bowie is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. The 29-year-old victim was not injured.

