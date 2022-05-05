Advertisement

Man arrested in Shenandoah County for child pornography

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on June 16.
Hawkins is scheduled to appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on June 16.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 5, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Maurertown in reference to a child pornography investigation.  

As a result of this search, James Clifford Hawkins was placed under arrest for the following charges: Two (2) counts of 18.2-374.1:1 - Knowingly possess child pornography and five (5) counts of 18.2-472.1 - fail to register, reregister, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.  

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on June 16, 2022.

