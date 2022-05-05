Advertisement

Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams pick up wins Wednesday

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school spring sports contests played on Wednesday, May 4.

Big first inning ignites Mountain View baseball

The Mountain View baseball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 13-3 victory over Clarke County at Rebel Park Wednesday evening. Lance Rhodes notched three hits and four RBI for the Generals, who improve to 10-6 overall (6-6 Bull Run District).

Shields’ first-half hat trick leads Fort Defiance to victory

Adriana Shields scored three goals in the field half, including a free kick from nearly midfield, to propel the Fort Defiance girls soccer team to a 7-1 victory at Central Wednesday evening. Fort Defiance improves to 10-2 overall while Central drops to 3-7-1 overall following Wednesday’s non-district match in Woodstock.

