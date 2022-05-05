Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program still accepting applications

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first thing you’re going to want to do is pull up a browser. It doesn’t have to be any specific browser, it can be Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge and go to this website: https://www.wvhdf.com/mountaineer-rental-assistance-program. From there you’re going to want to look at the eligibility requirements to make sure you are eligible.

You can see those on the website and then once you think you’re eligible you can see the documents you’ll need on the website. Once you’re ready to apply you can return to the home page and you’ll come to the very bottom and you’ll hit the big red apply now. From there you’ll have to make an account.

Once you’ve done that you’ll hit new application and using all the documents that you have and you’ll just begin filling it out. You’ll just work your way through the tabs. Some people might not have access to the internet and that’s okay because what you can do is call the United Way of Charleston and that number is 304-340-3500. You can actually ask to have a paper application mailed to you. All you have to do is fill it out and follow the return instructions to begin that process.

Virginia also offers a similar program that can be found here: https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp

