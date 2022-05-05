Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of 340N in Augusta County

Motorists can expect delays in the vicinity of Purple Cow Rd. as all north and southbound lanes are currently closed.
Police car.(Source: Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on US-340 in the County of Augusta, in the vicinity of Purple Cow Rd. Motorists can expect delays as all north and southbound lanes are currently closed.

