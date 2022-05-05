Multi-vehicle crash closes part of 340N in Augusta County
Motorists can expect delays in the vicinity of Purple Cow Rd. as all north and southbound lanes are currently closed.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on US-340 in the County of Augusta, in the vicinity of Purple Cow Rd. Motorists can expect delays as all north and southbound lanes are currently closed.
