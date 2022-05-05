Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Gage Kile

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gage Kile is a standout senior at Broadway High School.

Kile stepped on the football field in third grade and was quickly drawn to the sport.

“You can hit people and not get in trouble for it,” he said.

Ten years later, Kile stepped off the field after making lifelong bonds with his teammates.

“They carry you when you’re down,” he said. “When you feel broken, they put you back together and make you right.”

The Gobblers had a tough year in 2019, going 1-9 on the season. Kile stayed loyal to his team and helped change the culture of the program. Two years later, the Gobblers reached the playoffs.

“I struggled with myself to find ways to step up and be that person we needed,” said Kile. “A few of us came together and became the driving force of the team.”

According to head football coach Danny Grogg, Kile helped set the tone with his discipline and knowledge of the game.

“He wasn’t always the most vocal player but leadership comes in different ways,” explained Grogg. “He led by example and served as another coach for us.”

This fall, Kile will be heading to James Madison University, where he plans to study biology and enter the medical field.

“My place is in medicine, helping people in need,” he said.

Kile is also known for his leadership in the classroom, where he excels in science and posts a 4.2 GPA.

“To put forth that energy is a big deal and shows maturity and self-respect,” said chemistry teacher Joe Ford.

Grogg emphasized Kile’s impact on the program along with the community in Broadway.

“He’s the most independent, self-motivated, and goal-oriented player I’ve ever coached,” said Grogg. “He’s changed my life. I coach because of kids like him.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.