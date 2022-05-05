RCPS moves to new plan to keep Linville-Edom Elementary open

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools is continuing to explore ways to keep Linville-Edom Elementary School open long-term by replacing the school’s outdated sewage system. Most recently the division’s proposal to build a new ground discharge sewage system was denied by the Virginia Department of Health.

The school division had planned to build the underground discharge sewage system on a property adjacent to the school, but VDH shot down the plan after a soil study. The school division’s purchase of the land was contingent on VDH’s approval, so the land did not end up being purchased.

Now RCPS is back to looking at a more short-term fix. The new plan is to design and install a clean water discharge sewer system that would cost around $500,000 and dispose of runoff wastewater in a nearby stream.

“At this point, we’re moving forward with the design and hopefully getting approval from VDH for the system and continuing to have school at Linville-Edom. Using the water discharge system creates a long-term problem, but given that there’s no land available that can filter appropriately, the ground discharge simply wasn’t possible,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.

The long-term problem with the water discharge system is related to the purchasing of nitrate credits which have to be purchased when discharging into a stream. They are designed to offset the ecological footprint of using a stream for the waste runoff by funding habitat creations.

“The issue with the nitrate credits is that they are only available on a time-limited basis. You can’t buy nitrate credits in perpetuity. You can purchase these credits and they are valid for five years. They’re actually not all that expensive, but they’re only valid for five years,” said Scheikl.

The credits are not guaranteed to be available again when they expire after five years which creates a long-term problem related to the eventual renovation of Linville-Edom.

“Do we now renovate a building for, let’s say $10 million, not knowing whether five years later we can get the nitrate credits? You would basically be gambling on the availability of those nitrate credits,” said Scheikl.

Scheikl said that it would be irresponsible to spend the estimated $10 million to $15 million it would take to renovate the school if it may not be able to remain open after five years if the school division is unable to renew its nitrate credits.

The school division estimates that Linville-Edom could likely go ten more years before the building would have to be completely renovated.

Scheikl said there is currently no decision on the future of the school beyond the next ten years, but he and his staff are committed to finding a way to keep it open long-term.

“The commitment is there to move forward and to keep the school open. The change in what type of design we use simply will create some wrinkles down the road but we can’t predict what’s available at that point so there’s no decision to say, ‘oh now on June 30, 2032 the school will close.’ No such decision has been made,” he said.

