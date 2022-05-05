Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg remains closed for on-going renovations, hiring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army’s emergency shelter in Harrisonburg remains closed due to ongoing renovations. The shelter has been closed since late March as the organization works to improve shelter operations following allegations of mismanagement of the shelter by the post’s former captains.

The organization has housed guests of the 90-day shelter in motels over the last month beyond their allowed 90-day stay because of the situation, but that will end on Monday. Guests have been given notice and connected with resources to find other temporary housing.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can, but we’ve reached a limit where we’ve housed them now for almost seven weeks in a hotel and that’s not helping them really,” said Captain Duane Burleigh of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Salvation Army won’t be taking in any new guests until the shelter is reopened and more staff is hired.

“We need a shelter director, we need a lead monitor, and we need about three more monitors to truly house it and house it right. It’s been a moving target. It’s like trying to jump on a skateboard that’s moving, but we’re getting there. We got on the skateboard now we just got to keep it going,” said Burleigh.

Burleigh said the Salvation Army is focused on hiring qualified staff for the shelter so they can provide more help to guests beyond a roof over their heads.

“When they come in the shelter we don’t just want to house them, we want to help them. We want to try to help them end homelessness, so we want people in there that can give them case management on an individual basis,” said Burleigh.

Burleigh said there is no set reopening date for the shelter in part because of ongoing supply chain issues that are delaying renovations.

“Unfortunately, we’re waiting on supplies to come in for our handicapped bathrooms. They’ve been on backorder for about six weeks and there’s no end in sight at this time so it’s hard to get an opening time,” he said.

Burleigh added that there have been a number of improvements made to the inside and outside of the shelter.

Burleigh has been running the Salvation Army’s Harrisonburg post for a little over a month now. He previously served in Harrisonburg for six years and came out of retirement to run things for the next year following the transfers of Captains Harold and Eunice Gitau.

“It’s like coming home. We were here for six years and loved every minute we were in the Valley. Loved the people, loved the community and now it’s just trying to love them all again,” he said.

Burleigh said that getting the shelter ready to be up and running again has been a challenge, but he wants the community to know their concerns about how the shelter was run have been heard and he is excited to get it back open and back to helping people.

