Staunton City Council adds more candidates to Equity and Diversity Commission interview process

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night’s Staunton City Council meeting examined the makeup of the city’s Equity and Diversity Commission.

Vice Mayor Mark Robertson proposed dissolving the commission after the demographics of candidates were published in a local paper.

“How can any citizens of Staunton think that this is an appropriate or a positive committee that has the truest, best sense of Staunton in mind if they didn’t have the proper people on there?” said Robertson at the meeting. “In my opinion, you have poisoned the well, and you have come to the fact that you, I think, have made this committee illegitimate.”

Councilor Brenda Mead said she shared the information but didn’t believe it was confidential.

“I disclosed data about the candidates that made up the list of 17,” Mead said at the meeting.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said Council has agreed to continue with the selection process.

“After the interviews, we all determined it was the right thing to do just to keep moving forward, and we want to be able to protect the integrity of the equity and diversity commission that’s going to be developed,” Oakes said.

At the meeting, Council discussed a potential lack of representation for low-income populations, as well as the disabled community on the commission. Now, Council will add more candidates to the interview process.

“We decided to go ahead and expand it, just a little bit more, by adding three more to the pool,” said Oakes.

Oakes also noted candidates were able to omit information like disability and income status, so it’s possible candidates in the interview process have a disability or are below the median income.

Oakes said they plan to let candidates who got the position know by May 26.

