Strawberry season is on its way

By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Strawberry picking season is right around the corner, and Overlook Produce in Mount Crawford is getting ready to harvest its own batch.

Due to not having many hot days this spring, the business says that they might have to wait a couple of weeks more than usual before the strawberries are ripe to pick.

“They’re just going to kind of lag and take a while to finish growing off and get red and ripe,” said Joseph Ulmar, owner of Overlook Produce. “But when they get to 80 and 90 degree days, I mean it’s like a light switch and they come real quick.”

Ulmer adds that while they’re currently selling strawberries from a farm in Halifax, Virginia, they hope to be able to allow people to pick their own strawberries sometime near the end of May.

Overlook Produce is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

