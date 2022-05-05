Advertisement

WATCH: Driver saves 40 students after school bus catches fire

A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire. (SOURCE: WKMG)
By James Sparvero
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A school bus driver in Florida is getting credit for saving 40 young students after their bus caught fire on Tuesday.

Imagine Schools at West Melbourne said things could have been a lot worse if not for the driver’s quick actions.

The terrifying moment the school bus caught fire was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon.

Imagine Schools said the driver, Janet O’Connell, saw the smoke coming from the hood just 10 minutes along her route after the school’s dismissal, when she stopped and started getting 40 children from kindergarten to the 6th grade off the bus.

“Ms. Janet, when there’s a child in need, she steps up,” Imagine Principal Brian Degonzague said.

Degonzague said he believes it was an electrical fire.

Imagine is a charter school managing its own buses. Degonzague said the buses are inspected as often as every day.

“It was spontaneous,” he said. “It looked like something that could happen to any vehicle.’’

The school said the fire destroyed the camera on the bus, so there’s no video showing how it started.

The only documentation of the fire is one recorded by a nearby witness.

“Ms. Janet is a very humble person,” Degonzague said. “When I spoke to her about it, she said, ‘Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids.’ She doesn’t want the spotlight on her, but what she did was pretty incredible.’’

The school said O’Connell didn’t even take a day off after the fire. She was right back to work Wednesday, driving a new bus.

