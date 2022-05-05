Waynesboro PD investigating after vehicle strikes pedestrian

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On May 3, 2022, Waynesboro Police officers responded to Lennox Place and Rosser Avenue regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Before officers arrived on the scene, a 73-year-old male of Waynesboro was being transported to UVA hospital for further treatment.

Based on the Waynesboro officer’s preliminary investigation, the 73-year-old Waynesboro man was crossing Rosser Avenue from the Lucy Lane area when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old female driver of Stuarts Draft, traveling North on Rosser Avenue.

The man is in critical condition as of May 4, 2022. This traffic crash remains under investigation.

