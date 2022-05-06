Advertisement

The Arts Council of the Valley hosting ‘First Fridays’ event

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2009, The Arts Council of the Valley has been hosting First Friday events and they continue to take place on the first Friday of each month.

17 venues throughout the Harrisonburg area will be participating on May 6 to showcase local art and businesses.

“These are businesses we have a real estate office, Harrisonburg Homes Team participates, we have banks, restaurants, and all kinds of retail shops that participate in First Fridays and it’s wonderful for them because it brings the community into their locale,” Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director Jenny Burden said.

Click here for a list of participating venues and their activities.

