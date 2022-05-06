Augusta County church hosts event for community center

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County church is hosting an event this weekend to rally support for a Churchville Community Center.

Jerusalem Chapel Church in Churchville is planning to construct a new community center for the town. Last month, they hosted an information session on the center, and this weekend, they’ll host the Cornerstone for Christ Community Center Kick-Off Event and Festival.

“I just want to have a good time with fellowship, bring the community in and just join together around this community center, get people excited about it. It’s an opportunity for us, as a church, to give something back to our community, a little event like this,” said Senior Pastor Mark Tinsley.

The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Turtle Lane Farm on Hankey Mountain Highway in Churchville. Tinsley said they’ll have a band, games, a cake walk, cornhole, a clown, and other activities at the event. Saturday’s event is free.

He said the event is another way to spread the word about the event and help the community understand what they’re doing.

The community center will be a space for community organizations to hold meetings and gather since the Churchville area doesn’t have a space like that.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.