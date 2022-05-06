Advertisement

Be aware of on-ramp closures on I-81 in Rockbridge County starting Sunday

The ramp closures are for repositioning of concrete barriers and paving operations, as part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has scheduled overnight southbound on-ramp closures for Sunday through Thursday nights, May 8-12, at the interchange of Interstate 81 and Route 606 (Raphine Road) at exit 205 in Rockbridge County.

The ramp from Route 606 onto southbound I-81 will be closed each night from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning.

Virginia State Police will help enforce the overnight ramp closures. Digital message signs will guide motorists on a detour route.

VDOT says the ramp closures are for repositioning of concrete barriers and paving operations, as part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project. All work is weather permitting.

Improvements to I-81 exit 205 and Route 606 are designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety, VDOT adds. Virginia’s SMART SCALE program and the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program fund the project. It includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning radius improvements.

In July 2021, VDOT awarded a $4,695,094.60 contract to A & J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford, Va. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Additional information about the I-81 Exit 205 project can be found on the VDOT website.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or clicking here.

