Bridgewater baseball ready for ODAC Tournament

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is preparing to compete in the ODAC Tournament.

The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will travel to play No. 4 seed Washington & Lee in a best-of-three first round series. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., with a third game (if necessary) scheduled for next Monday at 6:30 p.m.

In the video above, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck speaks 1-on-1 with Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts ahead of the ODAC Tournament.

