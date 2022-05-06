Celebrating Mother’s Day with a loved one with memory loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday is Mother’s Day, and for families honoring loved ones who suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s, the holiday comes with challenges.

Nearly two-thirds of the more than six million Americans living with the disease are women, and women are more likely to be caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s about adapting. It can be overwhelming, but at the end of the day when you still have that support and you have that space, it’s so fulfilling and you’ll be happy you went through with it,” said Sydney Swartz, Program Manager for the Central and Western Virginia Office of The Alzheimer’s Association.

Swartz said making plans with loved ones with memory loss is about adapting, and she highlights the importance of maintaining some normalcy.

“It doesn’t need to take the fun out of things, it doesn’t need to change everything you have going on,” said Swartz.

She said you should make sure your plans make them feel safe.

“Being aware of what’s overwhelming for them, keeping the group small if possible, letting the celebration come to your home space if possible, going with their routine instead of disrupting it, anything to make them feel more comfortable in the space,” she said.

She said you should also be intentional with gifts. Think of things that are useful and safe.

As you consider your loved ones on Sunday, remember to think of the caretakers in your life -- whether that’s you or someone else.

“It’s easy to say no I got it, but you really need to think about yourself, especially your loved one that you’re caring for,” she said.

Even though Mother’s Day can be hard, spending time with family is worth all the challenges.

“If this is your first Mother’s Day with a loved one with a new diagnosis, it will be a little bit intimidating, but filling yourself and surrounding yourself with love so important. It’s definitely worth it. Once you get the first one done, the first one’s the hardest one,” Swartz said.

Swartz said one of the most valuable tools for caretakers is to build a support group, and the Alzheimer’s Association has information about that on their website.

