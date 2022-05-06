Community members organize “Cheers for Charity” event

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers of the Cheers for Charity event are hoping to raise money for the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center (Valley CAC), helping children who have been victims of abuse.

“The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center provides free resources for children that have been emotionally, physically, or sexually abused and free resources to their nonoffending family members or caretakers. No child should have to go through something like that,” event organizer, Jodi Davis explained.

For a separate cause, the event will also be raising funds for a 4-year-old girl named Shae Blackwell through an online auction.

Davis says Shae has been diagnosed with a rare disease called CLOVES Syndrome which causes malformations, primarily in her abdomen around her major organs and her spinal column.

“She will have ongoing medical treatments for her entire life. She is only four years old and she is the sweetest brightest little girl. She just lights up the room when she enters it,” Davis added.

The Cheers for Charity event will be on May 21 at the Event Center at Turk Mountain in Waynesboro. Davis says all the money raised from the event will go to the Valley CAC and the money raised from the auction will support Shae’s medical bills.

For more information on the event, click here. If you are interested in donating, reach out to Jodi Davis at resultsthatmove.va@gmail.com.

