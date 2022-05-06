Advertisement

Driver charged after crashing into Harrisonburg Subway

Driver charged after crashing into Harrisonburg Subway location along South Carlton Street.
Driver charged after crashing into Harrisonburg Subway location along South Carlton Street.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of a van is charged with reckless driving after crashing into a Subway location along South Carlton Street on Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Wayne Westfall, the driver was in the neighboring McDonald’s parking lot, accelerated forward, lost control and rammed into the Subway location.

No injuries were reported.

Westfall said the Subway will be closed for awhile.

