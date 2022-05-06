Driver charged after crashing into Harrisonburg Subway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of a van is charged with reckless driving after crashing into a Subway location along South Carlton Street on Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Wayne Westfall, the driver was in the neighboring McDonald’s parking lot, accelerated forward, lost control and rammed into the Subway location.

No injuries were reported.

Westfall said the Subway will be closed for awhile.

HAPPENING NOW: On the scene of a car into the Subway on S. Carlton St. in Harrisonburg. Waiting to hear from @HarrisonburgPD. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/XJki1zmLc7 — Isabella Marcellino (@WHSV_Isabella) May 6, 2022

