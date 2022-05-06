EMU awarded No.1 RN to BSN program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday is National Nurses Day which kicks off National Nurses Week.

Over the past two years, nurses have been on the frontlines fighting the pandemic.

As graduation approaches for colleges and universities in the next few weeks, what hospitals are looking for from recent grads has changed since the pandemic began.

“We’ve noticed with our newer generations coming out and something that we are hoping that our new grads have as far as characteristics is really being resilient because of all the changes we are facing in healthcare,” Jill Delawder DNP, RN, APRN-CNS, ACCNS-AG, CCRN-CSC Director, Nursing Excellence & Magnet Program said.

Graduation Day for Eastern Mennonite University is Sunday, and many EMU nursing students are already on the job hunt.

EMU is helping its students advance into the workforce successfully. The school’s RN to BSN program was just awarded the No.1 program in Virginia.

“We develop personal relationships with the students and have been very flexible always and in particular during the COVID pandemic we’ve been able to be flexible with students as they progress through the program,” Dr. Melody Cash, nursing department chair at EMU, said.

Dr. Melody Cash said the flexibility of the program, especially during the pandemic, is what set EMU apart from other programs.

”We want students to recognize that trust and that relationship and that sacred experience that students have with patients in a very vulnerable time is very vital and important to our program,” Dr. Cash said.

Delawder’s best advice to the EMU nursing students graduating along with any others is to find a job where you best fit into their culture.

”People who really look forward to becoming encultured in our community engagement initiative and people who are interested in evidence-based practice because we want to provide the best care to our patients,” Delawder said.

