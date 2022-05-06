Advertisement

Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home

The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.(Nina Flaherty via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, only to later realize it was actually a coyote pup.

They called a wildlife center for help.

The pup is a young male who was separated from his family, the center said.

Health officials helped determine the coyote, fortunately, did not pose a risk of rabies exposure.

Coyotes are a rabies vector species and if any of the family members had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact with the pup, it would have been euthanized and tested.

It is recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.

The pups will be raised together and given a chance to grow and learn natural behaviors in large, outdoor caging.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with troops during her visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in...
Jill Biden thanks US troops in Romania amid Ukraine war
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,677 Friday
A dead shark was found hanging from the ceiling at a Florida high school in what police say is...
Dead shark hung from ceiling at Florida high school is senior prank gone too far, police say
First lady Dr. Jill Biden fed troops in Romania during her visit on Friday.
First lady feeds troops in Romania