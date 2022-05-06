Advertisement

JMU women’s lacrosse claims three major CAA honors

The James Madison women’s lacrosse team claimed three major honors Thursday when the All-CAA...
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team claimed three major honors Thursday when the All-CAA awards were announced for the 2022 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team claimed three major honors Thursday when the All-CAA awards were announced for the 2022 season.

Attacker Isabella Peterson is the CAA Player of the Year while goalie Molly Dougherty has been named the CAA Goalkeeper of the Year. Defender Mairead Durkin picked up CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors. In all, seven JMU players earned All-CAA honors. For more details, click here.

James Madison is currently ranked No. 10 in the latest national poll. The Dukes won ten straight games to end the regular season and are now awaiting their fate for the NCAA Tournament. JMU is expected to earn an at-large bid despite being banned from the CAA Tournament due to the athletic program’s impeding move to the Sun Belt Conference.

