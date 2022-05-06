Local fire departments accepting applications for annual Camp L.I.T.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) less than five percent of firefighters in the United States, career-wise, are women. Obviously, it is a male-dominated service and we are trying to promote and change that,” Erin Stehle with the Harrisonburg Fire Department explained.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department along with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue is bringing back their fourth year of the Camp L.I.T. (Leadership, Integrity, Trailblazer) program.

Young women from 14 to 16 years old will have a chance to participate in the free week-long program, learning what it takes to be a first responder.

“The idea is to inspire young women to get into this line of work. Even more so, it is about empowering young women. Being a woman is hard sometimes, I think this is an opportunity for them to learn self-confidence, learn about themselves and what kind of characteristics they trying to develop in themselves. All of us are trying to find ourselves, even as adults,” Stehle added.

Led by local firefighters and department leaders, over the course of the week the group will learn the history of the service, run drills and watch presentations from the police department and the emergency communications center.

“For me personally, it is just about leaving a better legacy than what you found, making the fire service better. I know that with the instructors that we have helping, the same goes for them. This is a chance for them to really kind of stop for a moment and think about their journey and reflect on their journey,” Stehle said.

Applications are due by May 20 and the camp runs from July 18 through July 22.

“This is a really great opportunity to take girls from all over the Valley and really just inspire them to work together to learn about themselves, highs and lows, challenges, challenging themselves to do things that they probably never would have any other time,” Stehle said.

