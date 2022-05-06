Advertisement

Meth dealer in Mount Jackson to serve time in federal prison

A man from Mount Jackson was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison to be followed by five...
A man from Mount Jackson was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Mount Jackson was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

It comes after a three-day jury trial where they found 53-year-old Merle Brook Stephens guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to evidence shown during the trial, Stephens had more than 323 grams of meth on him and $3,637 in cash when he was arrested Dec. 7, 2018.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Jackson Police Department, the Woodstock Police Department, the Timberville Police Department and the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office helped with the investigation of this case.

