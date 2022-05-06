Pure fentanyl likely involved in Harrisonburg overdose death

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pure fentanyl was likely involved in a suspected overdose death in Harrisonburg on Friday, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The agency warned the drug is extremely dangerous and present in the community.

Fentanyl, frequently mixed with or mistaken for other drugs, can be absorbed through the skin.

In a press release, Dr. Kent Folsom, a board-certified physician in emergency medicine and member of the Harrisonburg Police Auxiliary, explained that pure fentanyl would have “nearly immediate and severe effects on the respiratory system, which would be rapidly fatal and difficult to stop even if the overdose were witnessed. It is dangerous even in small amounts and there is no practical way of knowing the potency of any amount that a person might have in their possession. Often, the only indication of the potency is sudden death.”

While police have not identified the victim, foul play is not suspected.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.