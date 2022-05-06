Advertisement

Pure fentanyl likely involved in Harrisonburg overdose death

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(Source: MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pure fentanyl was likely involved in a suspected overdose death in Harrisonburg on Friday, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The agency warned the drug is extremely dangerous and present in the community.

Fentanyl, frequently mixed with or mistaken for other drugs, can be absorbed through the skin.

In a press release, Dr. Kent Folsom, a board-certified physician in emergency medicine and member of the Harrisonburg Police Auxiliary, explained that pure fentanyl would have “nearly immediate and severe effects on the respiratory system, which would be rapidly fatal and difficult to stop even if the overdose were witnessed. It is dangerous even in small amounts and there is no practical way of knowing the potency of any amount that a person might have in their possession. Often, the only indication of the potency is sudden death.”

While police have not identified the victim, foul play is not suspected.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Augusta County woman chosen to serve on Virginia’s Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism
Sunday is Mother’s Day, and for families honoring loved ones who suffer from dementia or...
Celebrating Mother’s Day with a loved one with memory loss
A local animal control service has dealt with a number of calls recently to deal with flying...
Some Massanutten residents dealing with flying squirrel problem
Graduation for Eastern Mennonite University is Sunday, and many EMU nursing students are...
EMU awarded No.1 RN to BSN program