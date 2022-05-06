Rockingham County Fair receives $10,000 from VA Tourism Grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair was just one of 250 organizations across the state who received funding through the Virginia Tourism grant.

The fair received $10,000 to go toward marketing and advertising, along with funding grandstand events and items like lights, microphones, and other technical equipment.

Staff are hopeful it will help bring back pre-pandemic attendance numbers.

“Last year in 2021 we had 60,000 people. Prior to COVID-19 we had over 80,000 people hit our grounds so our goal this year is to get back in that number of 80,000 people on our grounds either to come to see our livestock shows, our performances in the grandstands, our tractor pulls, just the exhibits and just get them to Rockingham County,” Rockingham County Fair General Manager Rebecca Holloway said.

One big name that will be a part of the Grandstand lineup is country music singer Dustin Lynch, who will be performing on August 17.

The fair runs August 15-20.

