Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative prepares for incoming storms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With severe weather approaching our area and more storms to come with warmer weather, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is gearing up for potential power outages.

SVEC said that while severe weather can vary in frequency, they never take a break from being prepared to help serve the community.

“For us preparing for a storm, it kind of happens all year round,” said Preston Knight, public relations coordinator for SVEC. “It’s not something in the moment or when a bad forecast is in the horizon you suddenly get ready for it. It’s really a year-round job for us.”

Knight adds that while their preparation for thunderstorms isn’t as visible to the public as it is for snowstorms, they always have trucks and crew on standby.

If you experience a power outage during this weekend’s storms or any other storms in the future, you can report it by calling 1-800-234-7832 or by going to their website.

For Dominion Energy customers, you can report an outage by calling 1-866-366-4357 or by visiting their website.

