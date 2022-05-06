Some Massanutten residents dealing with flying squirrel problem

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Airborne critters are causing problems for some residents on Massanutten Mountain. A local animal control service has dealt with a number of calls recently to deal with flying squirrels in homes on the mountain.

“They’re extremely small, they’re small animals so they can get in a small hole. A lot of times just looking at a house with your eyes you may not see it you have to take a pair of binoculars outside to find the hole that they’re utilizing,” said Dustin Campbell, operations manager for D & S Nusicane Animal Control.

D & S recently removed 24 flying squirrels from a single home on the mountain. In addition to leaving droppings and sometimes being noisy, the squirrels can cause a number of problems.

“They do damage to the insulation inside the house. Also, they chew holes, you think maybe I’ll just put a piece of wire over it and that will take care of it but then they’ll go chew another hole and you end up with holes all over your house,” said Campbell.

Sometimes when the squirrels are in the attic of a home, people may not even realize they are there.

“A lot of people think maybe it’s a mouse. ‘Hey I’m hearing a mouse in my attic’ or that type of deal and it ends up being flying squirrels. So it takes time a lot of times you don’t see them because they’re nocturnal so you don’t see them outside the house running around or anything like that,” said Campbell.

Campbell said flying squirrels are more common in the Valley than people think, especially in wooded areas of high elevation. The squirrels also breed twice a year in the winter and again in the summer. With litters ranging in size from one to six babies, the squirrels can repopulate quickly.

“Anytime that you have something going on in the attic it’s not a bad idea to at least have an inspection, have someone come out and look at it and see what’s going on. Just to make sure that it doesn’t turn into 24 flying squirrels in your attic and not being able to get any sleep because they’re having a party all night long while you’re trying to rest,” he said.

Campbell added that flying squirrels are more intelligent than most rodents, including regular squirrels, which can make them more difficult to trap.

“Because of the weight of them and that they’re smart animals a lot of times if you catch one you won’t catch another one in the same manner or in the same trap because they see their family member in there and won’t go near them,” he said.

There are two types of flying squirrels found in the Valley that can be distinguished by their size.

The Southern Flying Squirrel is more common and is smaller, usually around 8 to 9 inches in size, while the Northern Flying Squirrel is less common and larger usually around 10 inches to a foot in size.

The Northern Flying Squirrel is also protected by law and can’t be trapped.

