South River Medical Clinic in Grottoes closes after 10 years

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Grottoes is losing its only medical facility. South River Medical Clinic is closing after 10 years of providing medical services to the town’s residents.

The clinic opened its doors to patients for the final time on Friday. It will remain open for the next few weeks to allow patients to obtain their medical records and pick up any remaining prescriptions.

“They have just inundated me with well wishes and they’re gonna miss me. It’s really nice to know that you did make an impact on their life,” said Mary Koogler, the owner of the clinic and a nurse practitioner.

Koogler worked in the ER and in orthopedics for over three decades before having a major stroke in 2010. Two years later in 2012, she opened up South River Medical Clinic and has provided an invaluable resource to Grottoes and the surrounding community.

“She had this big stroke and couldn’t use one side, couldn’t speak, and to see what she’s done and the people she’s taken care of since then, it’s just been really exciting to be a part of that,” said Jennifer Hanger, a registered nurse who has worked at the clinic since it opened.

After 10 years, 77-year-old Koogler is retiring to spend more time with her family.

“My husband got sick this year and he had some surgery and I decided that here I am taking care of other people, I need to take care of my own. So I got to thinking about it and decided there’s no time but now,” said Koogler.

Koogler knows that there is a huge need for the clinic in Grottoes and had been trying to find someone to take it over, but had no luck.

“People don’t want to go to family practices anymore, people want to go to the big institutions where they can make big money. You don’t make big money in a small practice like this. This is a blue-collar town, a lot of my patients have no insurance,” she said.

The clinic has been busy throughout the years and its regular customers are sad to see it go.

“It’s meant a great deal. I mean I can’t tell you how many patients have come in saying ‘can’t somebody take it over?’ and I’m gonna miss them, it’s been special,” said Brandi West, the clinic’s X-Ray technician who was worked there since it opened.

Over the years Koogler and her staff have provided a variety of medical services like x-rays, vaccinations, lab tests, and various treatments.

“It’s personal care. I’m more than a number I’m a person and she’s always treated me well. She knows me by my first name we know each other’s families, it’s just hometown comfort,” said Angie Harpine, who’s been a patient of the clinic for 10 years.

Harpine said she adores Koogler and the rest of the staff and will greatly miss the clinic.

“She’s done a great service to the medical community in Harrisonburg, Augusta County, and Rockingham County for a long time from being an ER nurse to now. I just wish her well, I feel like I’m losing a friend,” said Harpine.

Brandi West and Jennifer Hanger said the staff has been like a family and they’re both grateful for all they’ve learned from Koogler.

“I have an ER and a critical care background and I’ve learned so much from family care that I wouldn’t have thought possible,” said Hanger. “I’ve learned so much I never knew anything about medications, nothing besides x-rays and now I feel like I have a big knowledge to go elsewhere and share,” added West.

As Koogler retires to spend more time with her family, she says she will miss the people she served most of all, some of whom she’s watched grow up over the last decade.

“Seeing different family members and taking care of their needs. You know it’s always gratifying when you can help somebody and know that you did something good for them,” she said.

Grottoes Town Manager Stephanie McAllister told WHSV that the town is sad to see South River Medical Clinic close and hopes to attract another clinic to the town in the future.

