Spotswood baseball suffers first loss of the season

The Spotswood baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Thursday night.
The Spotswood baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Thursday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Thursday night.

The Trailblazers dropped a non-district, home game to William Monroe, 6-2, in Penn Laird. Former Page County standout and Division I recruit Lance Williams tossed a complete game for the Dragons and racked up 11 strikeouts in the victory.

Spotswood drops to 15-1 overall but the Trailblazers remain undefeated in Valley District play.

