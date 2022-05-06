Spotswood baseball suffers first loss of the season
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Thursday night.
The Trailblazers dropped a non-district, home game to William Monroe, 6-2, in Penn Laird. Former Page County standout and Division I recruit Lance Williams tossed a complete game for the Dragons and racked up 11 strikeouts in the victory.
Spotswood drops to 15-1 overall but the Trailblazers remain undefeated in Valley District play.
