Virginia DOC reacts to nationwide manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White, a corrections officer and escaped inmate from Alabama, continues.

It has been one week since the corrections officer helped the inmate escape. The Virginia Department of Corrections weighed in Friday.

”The situation in Alabama is a reminder to corrections agencies throughout the country the danger and risk to public safety illicit staff and inmate relationships pose,” Benjamin Jarvela, communications director for Virginia DOC, said in a statement.

Jarvela said the DOC cannot comment on which safety protocols are put in place because that would hinder the protection of staff and inmates, however, employees in Virginia state prisons do follow regular training about the dangers of employee and inmate relationships.

“All staff at the Virginia Department of Corrections receive regular training about the danger and illegality of such behavior and the career-ending consequences it can have,” Jarvela said in a statement.

Jarvela said they take the risk of something similar to this case happening in the Commonwealth very seriously.

“VA DOC is committed to vigilance and security at all of our facilities and we take the risk of similar situations extremely seriously,” Jarvela said in a statement.

