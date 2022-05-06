Advertisement

Waynesboro suspending bulk pickup

Downtown Waynesboro (FILE)
Downtown Waynesboro (FILE)(WHSV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Waynesboro says staffing shortages are forcing it to temporarily suspend its bulk trash collection.

Waynesboro Public Works is currently prioritizing weekly trash pick up. If you have bulk items, you can request service on the city’s website. This will add you to the list for when service is resumed.

“We felt like we needed to do to make sure that we are collecting folks’ trash every every week, and so that’s the number one service that we’re committed to providing to our customers,” Trafford McCrae with WPW said.

The city is looking to fill empty positions.

If you have a CDL, you’re encouraged to apply for a position on Waynesboro’s website.

