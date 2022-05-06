Advertisement

Youngkin wants state workers back in offices by July

Gov. Youngkin (FILE)
Gov. Youngkin (FILE)(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state employees will be expected to return to in-person work this summer unless they have been granted an exception for telework under a new policy announced by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Some state employees have been reporting to their physical workspace throughout the pandemic, but others were granted flexibility to work remotely.

The new policy plainly says employees are expected back in their physical workspace by July 5. They have the option to apply to work remotely, but approvals must be granted by senior administration officials.

Youngkin announced the change Thursday and applications for teleworking opened Friday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
Augusta County woman chosen to serve on Virginia’s Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism
Sunday is Mother’s Day, and for families honoring loved ones who suffer from dementia or...
Celebrating Mother’s Day with a loved one with memory loss
Fentanyl
Pure fentanyl likely involved in Harrisonburg overdose death
A local animal control service has dealt with a number of calls recently to deal with flying...
Some Massanutten residents dealing with flying squirrel problem
Graduation for Eastern Mennonite University is Sunday, and many EMU nursing students are...
EMU awarded No.1 RN to BSN program