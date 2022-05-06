Youngkin wants state workers back in offices by July

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state employees will be expected to return to in-person work this summer unless they have been granted an exception for telework under a new policy announced by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Some state employees have been reporting to their physical workspace throughout the pandemic, but others were granted flexibility to work remotely.

The new policy plainly says employees are expected back in their physical workspace by July 5. They have the option to apply to work remotely, but approvals must be granted by senior administration officials.

Youngkin announced the change Thursday and applications for teleworking opened Friday.

