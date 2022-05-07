Advertisement

African American Research Society in Staunton aims to preserve history

Augusta County historical markers unveiled
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta County African-American Research Society, or SACAARS, unveiled two more of its historical markers Saturday afternoon.

“We felt our history needs to be reserved for the future youth and the community,” Susie Brent King, president of SACAARS said.

These most recent markers were dedicated at T.C. Edmunds School and D.W. Davis School.

“It gives the history of when it was organized and who the teachers were and how they attended the school,” King said.

These markers are part of the group’s ongoing efforts to preserve black history and teach the next generation in the county.

”We’re just trying to preserve Black history and these schools were closed during the segregation and people don’t know anything about the history so that’s why we wanted to preserve the history,” King said.

King said once all the markers are unveiled she hopes to create a driving tour for visitors to take.

“We hope to have a riding tour for people to do a self driving tour throughout the city to see black history being recorded and preserved,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced two brothers died after canoeing on...
Two brothers die after canoe overturns in Page County
Augusta County historical markers unveiled
Augusta County historical markers unveiled
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/7/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 5/7/2022
Saturday morning the class of 2022 walked across the stage and got their diplomas at...
Bridgewater College Class of 2022 graduates, celebrates connections