African American Research Society in Staunton aims to preserve history

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta County African-American Research Society, or SACAARS, unveiled two more of its historical markers Saturday afternoon.

“We felt our history needs to be reserved for the future youth and the community,” Susie Brent King, president of SACAARS said.

These most recent markers were dedicated at T.C. Edmunds School and D.W. Davis School.

“It gives the history of when it was organized and who the teachers were and how they attended the school,” King said.

These markers are part of the group’s ongoing efforts to preserve black history and teach the next generation in the county.

”We’re just trying to preserve Black history and these schools were closed during the segregation and people don’t know anything about the history so that’s why we wanted to preserve the history,” King said.

King said once all the markers are unveiled she hopes to create a driving tour for visitors to take.

“We hope to have a riding tour for people to do a self driving tour throughout the city to see black history being recorded and preserved,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.