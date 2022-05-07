Augusta County woman chosen to serve on Virginia’s Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced members of the Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism and an Augusta County woman is among those serving on it.

Jennifer L. Goss taught for 19 years including nine of those years at Staunton High School. She’s spent much of her life learning and teaching others about the Holocaust and Jewish culture.

“In the process of all of that, I began to meet Holocaust survivors and recognize that they weren’t going to be with us forever, and we needed to be able to tell their stories and to equip the younger generations to tell their stories,” Goss said.

Now, she works as a Program Manager for Echoes & Reflections, where she is in charge of outreach and develops contents. Echoes & Reflections is a partnership between the Anti-Defamation League, the U.S. Shoah Foundation, and Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

In her career, she’s taught courses on these topics. She’s served as a U.S. Holocaust Museum teacher fellow, a consultant for the Holocaust Education Foundation of Central Virginia, and she continues to work with teachers locally and nationally.

Now, through the commission, she’ll use her knowledge in a new way.

“We are still seeing individuals in our communities that are being impacted in both small and large ways by this hatred. I think it’s critically important that this commission was formed because we need to be able to create a safe climate for all Virginians,” Goss said.

The commission plans to identify ways to reverse increasing anti-Semitic incidents, which are at an all-time high.

“Last week we released a report that the anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in the U.S. in 2021. There were over 2,700 incidents of assault and harassment and vandalism that were reported to the Anti-Defamation League,” Goss said.

In the last seven years, anti-Semitic attacks have been on the rise, Goss said, and Jewish people aren’t the only ones affected.

“Sometimes the hate that is experienced and directed towards Jewish people is just part of a set of hatreds that impacts others as well,” Goss said.

