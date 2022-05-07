Scattered showers continuing Saturday

Overall rainfall through Saturday is expected to be about 1-2″ however, there will be higher amounts in storms. That can add an additional 1-2″ with a total of 3-4″ for some areas. If for some reason an area picked up multiple rounds of storms, we could be looking at higher amounts. Overall, the rain is needed but some areas had a lot of rain with storms earlier in the week, especially Hardy and Shenandoah counties. Flooding is a concern with storms, in prone areas and around creeks.

SATURDAY: Cloudy for the rest of the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to low 50s. On and off scattered showers throughout the day, but rain will stay light. Windy throughout the day with winds out of the north-northeast at 10-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph at times. Be careful driving. Some rivers, creeks, and streams are still having flooding issues.

Showers start to taper off into the evening with drizzle, temperatures into the 40s. Plenty of clouds will still be around during the overnight, still breezy at times. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Plenty of clouds for the day with peeks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Feeling cool but pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s but some sunshine. Mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild with highs in the mid 60s. A comfortable evening in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and sunshine. Warm for the day and mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s. A beautiful day with high temperatures in the low 70s with a few passing clouds. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

