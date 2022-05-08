A chilly Mother’s Day

SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): Chilly to start the day with plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s. A spotty shower across our West Virginia locations early. Staying very cloudy for most of the day but we may see some peeks of sunshine by the late afternoon and early evening. Pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Staying breezy, especially in the Valley.

A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s with more clouds than sun. The breeze finally dying down. Clouds will decrease during the evening and overnight with clear skies arriving after midnight. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and light winds for the overnight, areas of patchy frost may develop, especially across our West Virginia locations.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Abundant sunshine the entire day as it turns mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy during the late morning and afternoon.

Clear skies for the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Skies stay clear into the overnight as it turns chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds to start and pleasantly cool. Temperatures rising into the 50s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day as clouds will be very limited. Breezy for the late morning and afternoon. A mild and nice day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Evening temperatures in the 60s as skies turn completely clear once more for the night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine again to start the day as skies will be clear. Pleasantly cool to start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Clouds will be hard to come by for the day as plenty of sunshine sticks around. Warm in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful spring day. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Just a few clouds with plenty of sunshine to start and temperatures rising into the 60s. Another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful spring day. Warm during the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds around to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Clouds with some sunshine sticking around in the afternoon and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Currently watching a coastal low that will be off the southeast coast next weekend. This could bring a few showers. Stay tuned.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

