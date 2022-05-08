Advertisement

Class of 2022 graduates from Eastern Mennonite University

Mother's Day in Harrisonburg
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University held its Spring 2022 commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“EMU Class of 2022, you deserve special recognition as the resilience class,” Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, the President of EMU said in her address to the class.

The university welcomed lawyer and civil rights advocate Bryan Stevenson to deliver the commencement speech. He received an honorary doctorate.

In his address, “Mercy, Humanity and Making A Difference,” Stevenson shared personal anecdotes and gave graduates three challenges to take with them on their next journey.

”You have shown the next generation what it means to shoulder setbacks and still be immersed in a rigorous and caring academic environment,” Dr. Schultz said in her address to the class.

The Class of 2022 faced hardships navigating the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic while earning their degrees.

“We’ve experienced times of grief and isolation, yet the ways we rose up together speak to our spirit and our care for one another,” Faith Manickam, 2022 graduate said in her speech to the class.

