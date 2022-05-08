Harrisonburg families celebrate Mother’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday is Mother’s Day and people were celebrating the mother figures in their lives throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Mother’s Day honors the influence of mothers in our lives including those among us and those who are now watching over us.

”When I was born she took care of me a lot my dad left me so she’s been there,” Lazaro Valdivia said.

Motherhood is extra special to those who thought they may never get to hold their own child.

“Every day it’s a privilege and an honor to be a mom, especially for someone who wasn’t slated to have kids. This was our miracle baby,” Courtney Lafkin-Coffman said with her daughter by her side.

Harrisonburg families spent their Sunday downtown shopping and dining with their mother figures.

“She has taken me to church and she read a poem out for me at church which was a surprise and took me out to eat at one of our favorite restaurants here’s downtown Bella Luna,” Lafkin-Coffman said about her daughter.

However, not everyone could celebrate with their mom in person, but they spent time with her virtually.

“She has the hardest job in the world because she has to take care of me and in college, she can’t see me that much so I have to make time to see her every day and today I called her for an hour,” Max Weinsweig said.

Many JMU students are waiting to celebrate with their mothers next week during graduation.

“She’s coming on Wednesday and I can’t wait to see her for graduation. She’s very supportive, very loving, very kind, and always puts me and my sisters first,” Grace Adkins said.

Whether they were celebrating in person or long distance, there were high praises to go around for moms on Sunday.

“She’s genuine, she’s compassionate, she’s always there for me like any mom would be,” Weinsweig said.

Courtney Lufkin-Coffman’s daughter said “she’s a very special person to me and I couldn’t live without her,” when asked about why she loves her mom.

