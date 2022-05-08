Advertisement

Heavy rain and severe weather impacts area Friday

Massive tree fell in Sherando
Massive tree fell in Sherando(Aubrey Urbanowicz)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - It was a very busy day on Friday as heavy rain moved through the area, along with severe thunderstorms.

RAINFALL

There was a batch of rain that moved through the area Friday morning before we saw a lull in activity.

Then, more heavy rain arrived in the evening causing rivers, streams, and creeks to be overwhelmed across the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley.

There was enough rain to actually cause a rockslide in Pendleton County Friday afternoon. This happened on US 33 (Allegheny Drive) about 2 miles west of Onego and 5 miles west of Seneca Rocks.

A storm report indicated that a 2-4 foot sized rock fell onto the highway. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities as the area was cleaned up within a couple hours.

Everyone got their fair share of rain, some of it too fast. Most of the area saw 1-2″ of rain with the highest totals north of US 33.

Here are some rain totals from the storm:

Most areas saw 1-2" of rain
Most areas saw 1-2" of rain(WHSV)

SEVERE WEATHER

Thunderstorms moved across our area Friday evening.

At about 9 pm, a tornado warning was issued for southeastern Augusta County which included Greenville and Stuarts Draft. A tornado warning was in effect for about 15 minutes, until 9:15 pm.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued also in southern Augusta County which included places like Craigsville, Middlebrook, Greenville, Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Sherando, Lyndhurst and the City of Waynesboro.

Damage reports from this storm indicate many trees were toppled likely due to straight line winds and not a tornado. We had numerous reports of trees down in the severe thunderstorm and tornado warned areas.

Several reports of tree damage across Augusta County and Waynesboro.
Several reports of tree damage across Augusta County and Waynesboro.(WHSV)

A few trees fell where people were camping at Stoney Creek Campground in Greenville.

In the town of Fairfield, just south of Augusta County in Rockbridge County, damage included numerous trees and even siding of houses ripped off. In this area, we are suspicious that a brief tornado touched down. The National Weather Service will have to confirm this. If not tornado damage, damage from straight line winds.

